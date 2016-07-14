Marinated Tuna with Chickpeas and Shishitos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2016

Food & Wine's Kay Chun makes a fantastic and simple marinated tuna salad, combining best-quality tuna with chickpeas, shishito peppers, celery and olives in deliciously seasoned olive oil. The salad needs a few hours for the flavors to come together, but then it can sit for hours, ready to be eaten with crusty bread. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup tarragon leaves
  • 2 teaspoons crushed coriander seeds
  • Three 3-inch strips of lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 ounces shishito peppers, halved lengthwise
  • Two 7-ounces cans or jars good-quality tuna in olive oil, drained and broken into large chunks
  • One 15-ounces can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery hearts, plus 1/4 cup celery leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped Castelvetrano olives
  • Lemon wedges and crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, mix the olive oil, garlic, tarragon, coriander, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the lemon wedges and bread and toss to coat. Cover and let stand for at least 3 hours or overnight. Serve with lemon wedges and crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The marinated tuna can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Minerally Greek white.

