Marinated Tuna with Chickpeas and Shishitos

Food & Wine's Kay Chun makes a fantastic and simple marinated tuna salad, combining best-quality tuna with chickpeas, shishito peppers, celery and olives in deliciously seasoned olive oil. The salad needs a few hours for the flavors to come together, but then it can sit for hours, ready to be eaten with crusty bread. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, mix the olive oil, garlic, tarragon, coriander, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the lemon wedges and bread and toss to coat. Cover and let stand for at least 3 hours or overnight. Serve with lemon wedges and crusty bread.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
Review Body: This is really tasty. I made it because my sister loved it. I cut back the olive oil by 1/4 C, as I couldn't believe the amount. Even with delicious crusty bread, it's a lot of oil! I also cut the shishitos into smaller pieces, and would probably chop them next time, as they were a little chewy. But overall, a really delicious dish!
Date Published: 2016-08-14