Marinated Tuna with Chickpeas and Shishitos

Author Name: Barbara Kreemer

Review Body: This is really tasty. I made it because my sister loved it. I cut back the olive oil by 1/4 C, as I couldn't believe the amount. Even with delicious crusty bread, it's a lot of oil! I also cut the shishitos into smaller pieces, and would probably chop them next time, as they were a little chewy. But overall, a really delicious dish!

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-08-14