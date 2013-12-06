Marinated Steak Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Paul Grimes
April 1996

 Amazing Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons sherry wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup walnut oil
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • Four 1-inch-thick boneless steaks (about 7 ounces each)
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 2 Belgian endives, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 pound escarole, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 4 ounces Roquefort cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the shallot, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in the vinegar and mustard. Whisk in the walnut oil and vegetable oil. Arrange the steaks on a nonreactive baking sheet, pour 1/4 cup of the dressing on top and turn to coat. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the walnuts for about 3 minutes, or until fragrant.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler. Warm the remaining dressing over low heat; keep warm. Broil the steaks for about 2 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest for 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Toss the endives, escarole, Roquefort and walnuts with the dressing and mound on 4 plates. Cut each steak diagonally across the grain into 5 slices and arrange on the salads.

