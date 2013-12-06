Marinated Steak Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the shallot, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in the vinegar and mustard. Whisk in the walnut oil and vegetable oil. Arrange the steaks on a nonreactive baking sheet, pour 1/4 cup of the dressing on top and turn to coat. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the walnuts for about 3 minutes, or until fragrant.

Step 3 Preheat the broiler. Warm the remaining dressing over low heat; keep warm. Broil the steaks for about 2 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest for 2 minutes.