Marinated Piquillo Pepper and Whipped Eggplant Toasts

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the eggplant directly over a gas flame, turning occasionally, until charred all over and soft, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a colander and let cool slightly, then peel and let cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, cook the garlic in the oil over moderate heat until sizzling, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vinegar, honey, rosemary, oregano and minced parsley. Season the vinaigrette generously with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Heat a large cast-iron skillet. In batches if necessary, add the piquillos to the skillet in an even layer. Cook over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides, about 2 minutes total. Add the piquillos to the warm vinaigrette and let cool completely.