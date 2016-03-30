Marinated Piquillo Pepper and Whipped Eggplant Toasts
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Jose Garces
May 2016

Chef Jose Garces pan-sears sweet and smoky Spanish piquillo peppers before marinating them in a garlic, honey and fresh herb vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Bruschetta and Crostini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon minced rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon minced oregano
  • 1 tablespoon minced parsley, plus chopped parsley for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 12-ounce jar piquillo peppers, drained well and patted dry
  • 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, preferably Spanish (1/2 cup)
  • 2 ounces cream cheese (1/4 cup)
  • Thick toasts and marinated white anchovies, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roast the eggplant directly over a gas flame, turning occasionally, until charred all over and soft, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a colander and let cool slightly, then peel and let cool completely.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, cook the garlic in the oil over moderate heat until sizzling, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vinegar, honey, rosemary, oregano and minced parsley. Season the vinaigrette generously with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. In batches if necessary, add the piquillos to the skillet in an even layer. Cook over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides, about 2 minutes total. Add the piquillos to the warm vinaigrette and let cool completely.

Step 4    

In a food processor, combine the eggplant with both cheeses and puree until smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Spread the whipped eggplant on toasts and, using a slotted spoon, spoon some of the marinated piquillos on top. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with anchovies.

Make Ahead

The piquillos and whipped eggplant can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Serve at room temperature.

