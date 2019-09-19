Marinated Olives with Vanilla and Cinnamon
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Rebekah Peppler
October 2019

Harissa ties in a smoky element, while the warm cinnamon and vanilla bring out the sweet fruitiness in inky black dry-cured olives.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons coarsely ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons coarsely ground fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorns
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 cups dry-cured Moroccan olives (such as Mina)
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) dry vermouth
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons harissa
  • 1/2 vanilla bean pod, split, seeds scraped and reserved, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add garlic, coriander, fennel, ground peppercorns, and cinnamon sticks, and cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is golden and spices are fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add olives, vermouth, harissa, vanilla bean seeds, and thyme sprigs, and continue to cook, stirring often, until liquid reduces by half and coats the olives, about 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat, and stir in the lemon zest and juice. Transfer olives to an airtight container, and chill at least 24 hours or up to 2 weeks. Let olives stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.

