Marinated Olives with Orange

Olives marinated in citrus juice, garlic and spicy crushed red pepper become a sensational cocktail-party snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic, orange zest and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the garlic is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the olives and cook, stirring, until hot, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the orange juice. Let cool completely, stirring occasionally. Serve at room temperature.
