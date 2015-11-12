Marinated Olives with Orange
Olives marinated in citrus juice, garlic and spicy crushed red pepper become a sensational cocktail-party snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 quart mixed olives
  • 1/3 cup fresh orange juice

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic, orange zest and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the garlic is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the olives and cook, stirring, until hot, about  5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the orange juice. Let cool completely, stirring occasionally. Serve at room temperature.

