Marinated Mackerel
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniel Boulud
December 1998

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds mackerel fillets, cut into 6 pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 1 bottle dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 4 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, thinly sliced
  • 2 celery ribs, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 lemons, cut into 12 wedges
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 3 whole cloves
  • Yukon Gold Potato Salad with Leeks, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the mackerel with salt and white pepper and arrange the pieces in a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish, skin side down.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, combine all of the remaining marinade ingredients with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the vegetables are just tender, about 20 minutes. Immediately pour the marinade over the mackerel, spreading the vegetables in an even layer. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.

Step 3    

Transfer the mackerel fillets to plates, skin side up. Top with some of the vegetables and a drizzle of the marinade; serve the potato salad alongside.

Make Ahead

The mackerel can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

A rich wine with floral overtones will offset the acidity of the marinated mackerel and add depth to the dish. Try a GewÜrztraminer from France or a Viognier from California.

