Marinated Feta with Nectarine and Tomato Fattoush

This recipe from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple is a fun riff on fattoush, the classic Middle Eastern bread salad. Chapple covers feta in olive oil and coriander seeds, then uses the marinade to dress nectarines, tomatoes and pita chips. Slideshow: More Feta Recipes
How to Make It
Place the feta in a small rimmed dish in an even layer. In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar with the olive oil, coriander seeds and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pour the marinade over the feta and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, turning the cheese over after 15 minutes.
Transfer the feta to plates or a platter. In a large bowl, toss the nectarines with the tomatoes, pita chips and the feta marinade. Add the chopped dill and season with salt and pepper; toss again. Spoon the salad over the feta and garnish with dill sprigs. Serve right away.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 6
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: JolindaM
Review Body: This was a great salad. I made a few changes... like adding the seeds from 3 PODS of cardamom and doubling the coriander and toasting together for a couple of minutes before adding in the oil and vinegar and salt and pepper. While the oil was still on the warm side I added the feta, covered it and allowed everything to sit for the entire day in the refrigerator. Also I was able to find some lovely pita chips that only had sea salt added and I served this surrounded by arugula, which brought a nice bitter note to the Sweet fruits. I strained out most of the seeds from the dressing before serving. But it's a fine recipe just as written! Enjoy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-29
Author Name: Nancy Gault
Review Body: I typically don't like fruit in my salad, but the nectarines looked so beautiful...I made it as instructed. It was amazing. The coriander definitely put it over the top.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-03
Author Name: immabannel
Review Body: Never heard of marinated feta before but this food looks fantastic. Very healthy for me to try soon. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: leavelin
Review Body: I'm going to give this a go tonight. I've been looking for some salad ideas with feta on it and your recipe has it all that I want! Thank you!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-31
Author Name: IchNaturally
Review Body: uuuurgh.. my olive oil solidified in the fridge without me knowing! just in time I have prepared all the ingredients to make this. !
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Pook365
Review Body: I just made it recently. I used the leftover herbs. For the tomatoes I used the american tomatoes. And it turns out perfect!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-08-07