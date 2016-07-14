Marinated Feta with Nectarine and Tomato Fattoush

Author Name: JolindaM Review Body: This was a great salad. I made a few changes... like adding the seeds from 3 PODS of cardamom and doubling the coriander and toasting together for a couple of minutes before adding in the oil and vinegar and salt and pepper. While the oil was still on the warm side I added the feta, covered it and allowed everything to sit for the entire day in the refrigerator. Also I was able to find some lovely pita chips that only had sea salt added and I served this surrounded by arugula, which brought a nice bitter note to the Sweet fruits. I strained out most of the seeds from the dressing before serving. But it's a fine recipe just as written! Enjoy! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-29

Author Name: Nancy Gault Review Body: I typically don't like fruit in my salad, but the nectarines looked so beautiful...I made it as instructed. It was amazing. The coriander definitely put it over the top. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-03

Author Name: immabannel Review Body: Never heard of marinated feta before but this food looks fantastic. Very healthy for me to try soon. Thank you for sharing your recipe. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-08-29

Author Name: leavelin Review Body: I'm going to give this a go tonight. ﻿I've been looking for some salad ideas with feta on it and your recipe has it all that I want! Thank you! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-31

Author Name: IchNaturally Review Body: uuuurgh.. my olive oil solidified in the fridge without me knowing! just in time I have prepared all the ingredients to make this. ! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-09-13