Marinated Feta with Lemony Herb “Jam” Balls

These green herb jam balls are a genius way to put a summer bounty of tender herbs, such as basil, mint, and cilantro, to a tasty new use. Steaming herbs, a trick we learned from cookbook author Paula Wolfert, tenderizes herbs by exposing them to gentle heat and helps preserve their flavor and color for an herb-and-chard jam studded with preserved lemon and currants. Submerging the herb mixture in olive oil seals it off from the air, extending its life in the fridge. Cubes of feta infuse the oil with a hint of briny flavor; we like Valbreso feta as well as Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value brand, which comes in blocks that are easy to slice. Pair individual jars with fresh baguettes for a great gift. Spread them on crostini for an instant appetizer, or serve them with kebabs or lamb chops hot off the grill. Scale down the size of the balls and cubes of feta and pack into the jar sizes of your choice; just be sure to cover completely with olive oil.