Marinated Eggplant with Rice Vinegar, Ginger and Garlic

How to Make It

Step 1 Arrange the eggplant slices in layers in a colander set over a bowl, sprinkling each layer with salt. Set another bowl or plate directly on top of the eggplant and weigh it down with some cans. Let the eggplant drain at room temperature for 12 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Remove the eggplant from the colander, discarding any liquid from the bowl. Rinse the eggplant under cold running water, then drain and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 3 Layer the eggplant slices in a medium glass or ceramic dish, sprinkling each layer with some of the vinegar and sesame oil, and scattering a few pieces of ginger and garlic between the layers. When the dish is full, add enough of the vegetable oil to cover the eggplant, pressing down on the eggplant to submerge it.