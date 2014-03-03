Marinated Eggplant with Rice Vinegar, Ginger and Garlic
© Guy Ambrosino
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 pint
Kate Winslow
April 2014

Salting and draining raw slices of eggplant tenderizes them and prepares them to soak up a Japanese-inspired marinade. Don't get carried away by the wonderful fragrance of the toasted sesame oil—a little goes a long way. Slideshow: Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 eggplant (1-pound), trimmed and cut crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick slices
  • Salt
  • One 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • Vegetable oil, as needed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Arrange the eggplant slices in layers in a colander set over a bowl, sprinkling each layer with salt. Set another bowl or plate directly on top of the eggplant and weigh it down with some cans. Let the eggplant drain at room temperature for 12 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Remove the eggplant from the colander, discarding any liquid from the bowl. Rinse the eggplant under cold running water, then drain and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 3    

Layer the eggplant slices in a medium glass or ceramic dish, sprinkling each layer with some of the vinegar and sesame oil, and scattering a few pieces of ginger and garlic between the layers. When the dish is full, add enough of the vegetable oil to cover the eggplant, pressing down on the eggplant to submerge it.

Step 4    

Cover the dish and let it marinate, refrigerated, for 1 day before serving.

Make Ahead

The eggplant can be made up to 1 week in advance.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up