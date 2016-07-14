Marinated Eggplant and Tomato Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella

Food & Wine's Kay Chun marinates raw eggplant in a bright, vinegary mix of lemon, garlic and basil. She peels and scores the eggplant slices on both sides for extra absorbency. Slideshow: More Summer Salads
How to Make It
In a colander set over a large bowl, toss the eggplant slices with 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour, tossing occasionally.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, basil sprigs, oregano and crushed red pepper; season lightly with salt and black pepper.
Squeeze all of the water from the eggplants and pat dry. Chop into bite-size pieces. Add to the marinade and let stand for 3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Add the tomatoes to the eggplant mixture and toss to coat; discard the basil sprigs and garlic. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the mozzarella and basil leaves.
Author Name: rparker069
Review Body: Not good at all. There's too much spices in it and I'm sure it will not last for few more hours after it has been cooked!
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: janeM
Review Body: I really liked this and thought it was a good combination of flavors. I did peel the eggplant before salting. And yes, it is raw. It still tasted good 3 days later.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-10-06
Author Name: @RedRing
Review Body: Doesn't the eggplant need to be cooked?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-30
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: How much mozzarella? I don't want to over saturate it.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-10