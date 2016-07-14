Marinated Eggplant and Tomato Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella

Author Name: rparker069 Review Body: Not good at all. There's too much spices in it and I'm sure it will not last for few more hours after it has been cooked! Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-08-29

Author Name: janeM Review Body: I really liked this and thought it was a good combination of flavors. I did peel the eggplant before salting. And yes, it is raw. It still tasted good 3 days later. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-10-06

Author Name: @RedRing Review Body: Doesn't the eggplant need to be cooked? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-07-30