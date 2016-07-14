Marinated Eggplant and Tomato Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
August 2016

Food & Wine's Kay Chun marinates raw eggplant in a bright, vinegary mix of lemon, garlic and basil. She peels and scores the eggplant slices on both sides for extra absorbency. Slideshow: More Summer Salads 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound small or medium Italian eggplants, peeled and sliced 1/2 inch thick, slices scored on both sides at 1/4-inch intervals
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 basil sprigs, plus basil leaves for garnish
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 8 ounces buffalo mozzarella, coarsely torn or chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a colander set over a large bowl, toss the eggplant slices with 1 1/2 teaspoons  of salt. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour, tossing occasionally.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, basil sprigs, oregano and crushed red pepper; season lightly with salt and black pepper.

Step 3    

Squeeze all of the water from the eggplants and pat dry. Chop into bite-size pieces. Add to the marinade and let stand for 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Step 4    

Add the tomatoes to the eggplant mixture and toss to coat; discard the basil sprigs and garlic. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the mozzarella and basil leaves.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before proceeding.

Suggested Pairing

Bright and herby Grüner Veltliner.

