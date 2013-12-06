Marinated Black-Eyed Pea Salad
© Quentin Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Emeril Lagasse
November 2000

Emeril Lagasse usually serves this salad at room temperature as a first course with slices of smoked ham and cheese, and crusty bread—Portuguese or not.    Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups dried black-eyed peas (1 pound), soaked overnight and drained
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the black-eyed peas with 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil, cover partially and cook over moderately low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and garlic. Add the peas and onion and season with salt and pepper, then toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to let the flavors blend. Bring the salad to room temperature, stir in the parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The salad can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Add the parsley just before serving.

Suggested Pairing

A fresh, fruity Portuguese white, such as a Vinho Verde with mineral notes, is a bright contrast to the earthy salad. Or go for an Albariño from Spain's Rias Baixas region.

