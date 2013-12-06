Marinated Beef Wraps with Pepper Relish
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 4 DOZEN
Theodora van den Beld
October 1998

Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 pound flank steak
  • 2 red bell peppers, cut into 2-inch-long matchsticks
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped sage
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Six 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 12 green leaf lettuce leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a sturdy resealable plastic bag, combine 1/4 cup of the olive oil with the Worcestershire sauce and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar. Add the flank steak. Seal the bag and marinate the meat at room temperature for 2 hours.

Step 2    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet. Add the red bell peppers and onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until tender and browned, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of vinegar along with the sage and rosemary and cook until the vinegar has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Remove the flank steak from the marinade. Season the meat with salt and pepper and broil for about 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let stand for 5 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain.

Step 4    

Spread a tortilla with a thin layer of the mayonnaise and top with 8 to 10 slices of steak in a single layer. Season with salt and pepper, then add 2 lettuce leaves and 2 tablespoons of the pepper relish. Roll up the steak in the tortilla and seal the roll with a little mayonnaise if necessary. Cut off the ends to make a neat roll and cover with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Slice the rolls 3/4 inch thick and serve.

Make Ahead

The filled rolls can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours. Slice them just before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up