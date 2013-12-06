Marinated Beef Wraps with Pepper Relish

How to Make It

Step 1 In a sturdy resealable plastic bag, combine 1/4 cup of the olive oil with the Worcestershire sauce and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar. Add the flank steak. Seal the bag and marinate the meat at room temperature for 2 hours.

Step 2 Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet. Add the red bell peppers and onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until tender and browned, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of vinegar along with the sage and rosemary and cook until the vinegar has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Remove the flank steak from the marinade. Season the meat with salt and pepper and broil for about 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer the steak to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let stand for 5 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain.