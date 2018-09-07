Marinated Artichoke Hummus 

When pureed with chickpeas, marinated artichoke hearts (plus some of their liquid) come together to form a perfectly textured dip. Their vinegary flavor adds brightness and tang to an otherwise classic recipe.
How to Make It
Combine chickpeas, artichoke hearts, garlic, and 2 tablespoons artichoke marinating liquid in a food processor. Discard remaining marinating liquid. Process until smooth, about 1 minute and 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, slowly pour oil through food chute until incorporated, about 20 seconds. Scrape mixture into a medium bowl, and season with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil. Serve hummus with crudités, pita chips, toasted bread, or crackers.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5