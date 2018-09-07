Marinated Artichoke Hummus 

Step

Combine chickpeas, artichoke hearts, garlic, and 2 tablespoons artichoke marinating liquid in a food processor. Discard remaining marinating liquid. Process until smooth, about 1 minute and 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, slowly pour oil through food chute until incorporated, about 20 seconds. Scrape mixture into a medium bowl, and season with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil. Serve hummus with crudités, pita chips, toasted bread, or crackers.