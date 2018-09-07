Marinated Artichoke Hummus 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Justin Chapple
October 2018

When pureed with chickpeas, marinated artichoke hearts (plus some of their liquid) come together to form a perfectly textured dip. Their vinegary flavor adds brightness and tang to an otherwise classic recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, marinating liquid drained and reserved
  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step

Combine chickpeas, artichoke hearts, garlic, and 2 tablespoons artichoke marinating liquid in a food processor. Discard remaining marinating liquid. Process until smooth, about 1 minute and 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, slowly pour oil through food chute until incorporated, about 20 seconds. Scrape mixture into a medium bowl, and season with salt and pepper; drizzle with oil. Serve hummus with crudités, pita chips, toasted bread, or crackers.

