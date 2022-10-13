Marigold Poori and Rose Halwa

When creating a dessert for Diwali, Maneet Chauhan went all out, infusing fried pooris with marigolds, and pairing them with a halwa made with rose water syrup and dusted with rose petals and pistachios. "Marigolds are use as decoration everywhere at our parties," she says of her inspiration for this dessert. "I wanted to use them to make this dessert beautiful and delicious." If you can't source the rose water syrup, use a simple syrup and add 2 drops rose water and 2 drops red food coloring.