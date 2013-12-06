Marie's Potato Gratin
Yield
Serves : 8
November 1996

This rich-tasting dish was inspired by chef Bob Chambers' colleague Bernadette Pochat's mother, Marie, who continued to make gratins during the Second World War in France, even when luxuries like cream were in short supply. Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth, skimmed of fat
  • 2/3 cup thinly sliced shallots (about 4 ounces)
  • 2 1/2 pounds medium Idaho potatoes, peeled and sliced crosswise 1/8 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/2 cup grated Gruyère cheese (about 2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the shallots, cover partially and cook over low heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Strain the stock and spread the shallots in a large oval gratin dish. Keep the stock warm.

Step 2    

Arrange a quarter of the potatoes in a slightly overlapping layer over the shallots and season with salt and pepper. Spread another quarter of the potato slices on top, sprinkle with half each of the Parmesan and chives and season with salt and pepper. Make 2 more layers with the remaining potatoes, seasoning each layer. Add enough stock so that the top layer of potatoes is just above the liquid. Sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan and chives and the Gruyère. Bake for about 1 1/4 hours, or until the potatoes are tender and the top is browned. Let rest for 10 minutes, then serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 144 kcal, Cholesterol 10 mg, Total Fat 3.1 gm, Saturated Fat 1.9 gm.

Serve With

Turkey.

