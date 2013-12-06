Marie Boulud's Chicken Liver and Parsley Custard
Marie Boulud
December 1998

Marie Boulud learned this version of the rich and delicious country classic from her mother, Francine. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 10 ounces firm white mushrooms, finely chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 3/4 pound chicken livers, well-trimmed and finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 4 large eggs

How to Make It

Step

Add the chicken livers and parsley to the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, whisk the cream with the eggs and season with 3/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Stir the custard into the chicken livers and pour into the prepared gratin dish. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the custard is just set. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The baked custard can be refrigerated overnight. Cover tightly with foil and rewarm in a 300° oven for about 25 minutes.

Suggested Pairing

A dry mineral wine will enrich this dish with its slight zing. Try a Chardonnay from California.

