Maria Estrella Rabat's Soufflé
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Maria Estrella Rabat
October 1999

Delicate and low in fat, this egg dessert, flavored with Grand Marnier, is easy to prepare. Unlike a traditional soufflé, in which the egg yold mixture is folded into the beaten egg whites and spooned into a deep soufflé dish, in this recipe the egg whites are spread in the bottom of a shallow baking dish, then partially covered with the egg yolk mixture. The resulting souflé looks something like a fried egg. It does need to be made at the last moment, and—watch out—if the oven temperature is too hot, the soufflé will turn into an omelet!  Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs at room temperature, separated
  • Pinch of cream of tartar
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier or other orange liqueur

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until the whites begin to stiffen. Add 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the confectioners' sugar and continue beating until the whites hold stiff peaks and become glossy.

Step 2    

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 1/4 cup of confectioners' sugar until light and foamy, about 3 minutes. Stir in the Grand Marnier and set aside.

Step 3    

Gently spread the egg whites in the prepared baking dish. Pour the yolk mixture over the whites, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Bake in the oven for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the whites and yolks are just set. Serve at once.

