Maria Estrella Rabat's Soufflé

Delicate and low in fat, this egg dessert, flavored with Grand Marnier, is easy to prepare. Unlike a traditional soufflé, in which the egg yold mixture is folded into the beaten egg whites and spooned into a deep soufflé dish, in this recipe the egg whites are spread in the bottom of a shallow baking dish, then partially covered with the egg yolk mixture. The resulting souflé looks something like a fried egg. It does need to be made at the last moment, and—watch out—if the oven temperature is too hot, the soufflé will turn into an omelet! Beautiful Desserts