Maria Estrella Rabat's Soufflé

Delicate and low in fat, this egg dessert, flavored with Grand Marnier, is easy to prepare. Unlike a traditional soufflé, in which the egg yold mixture is folded into the beaten egg whites and spooned into a deep soufflé dish, in this recipe the egg whites are spread in the bottom of a shallow baking dish, then partially covered with the egg yolk mixture. The resulting souflé looks something like a fried egg. It does need to be made at the last moment, and—watch out—if the oven temperature is too hot, the soufflé will turn into an omelet! Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar until the whites begin to stiffen. Add 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the confectioners' sugar and continue beating until the whites hold stiff peaks and become glossy.
In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 1/4 cup of confectioners' sugar until light and foamy, about 3 minutes. Stir in the Grand Marnier and set aside.
Gently spread the egg whites in the prepared baking dish. Pour the yolk mixture over the whites, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Bake in the oven for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the whites and yolks are just set. Serve at once.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5