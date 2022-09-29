Recipes Cocktails March Martini Be the first to rate & review! MARCH's sleek take on the martini is made with a homemade herb- and fruit-infused vermouth, a blend of three styles of gin, and speciality citrus bitters. At the restaurant, it's served with a fried olive filled with mushroom duxelles (because drinks are always best when snacks are involved). The infused vermouth really carries this cocktail: it tastes of grassy herbs and fresh fruit with a fresh, green, finish. Paired with both Dry and sweeter, Blanc vermouth, the herbs and fruit bring a subtly sweet brightness to the cocktail. A blend of three gins: juniper-froward London Dry, a rich barrel-aged gin or slightly sweet Old Tom-style gin, and Japanese Suntory Roku Gin combine for a complex, rich mouthfeel that evolves on the palate. By The MARCH Bar Team Published on September 29, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 day 10 mins Servings: 1 This ultra-elegant martini made with three gins and black lemon bitters is just one example of the impressive cocktail program at MARCH, a fine-dining restaurant in Houston. The restaurant draws inspiration from different regions of the Mediterranean, with a menu that changes seasonally. (Read more about how MARCH and the whole team at Goodnight Hospitality build an entirely new menu multiple times each year.) Ingredients MARCH Vermouth ¾ cups (6 ounces) Dolin Dry Vermouth 4 tablespoons (2 ounces) Dolin Blanc Vermouth 6 tablespoons (3 ounces) mixed seasonal fruits (such as citrus wheels, halved figs, sloe berries, sliced pear) 6 (about 5-inch) sprigs herbs (such as lavender, sage, thyme) or 1 Tbsp. dried herbs (such as herbes de maquis) Martini 1 tablespoon (1 1/2 ounces) Tanqueray no. 10 Gin 1 ½ tablespoon (3/4 ounce) MARCH Vermouth 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) barrel-aged gin (such as Citadelle Reserve) or Old Tom-style gin 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) Suntory Roku Gin, chilled in freezer 2-3 dashes Scrappy's Black Lemon Bitters 2 Castelvetrano olives, for garnish Lemon peel, for expressing Optional serving suggestion: Fried Gordal olive stuffed with mushroom duxelles Directions Make the MARCH Vermouth: Combine all ingredients in a porthole infuser or airtight container. Let stand at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours. Chill and strain before using. Make the martini: Combine Tanqueray Gin, MARCH Vermouth and barrel-aged gin in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir, adding additional ice as needed, until well chilled. Add frozen Suntory Roku Gin to a chilled martini glass and add dashes of bitters. Strain stirred gin and vermouth mixture into glass. Garnish with skewered Castelvetrano olives. Squeeze lemon peel over cocktail to express oils; discard peel. Serve martini with fried and stuffed olive, if desired. Rate it Print