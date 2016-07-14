Marbled Smoothie Pops

This recipe proves that smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast. Swedish bloggers David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl layer two simple smoothies in ice pop molds before swirling and freezing to create an impressive frozen dessert. The recipe is in their book Green Kitchen Smoothies. Slideshow: More Smoothies
In a blender, puree the bananas with the yogurt, 2 tablespoons of the honey and the vanilla. Transfer 1 1/2 cups of the banana smoothie to a medium bowl. Add the berries and the remaining 2 tablespoons of honey to the blender and puree with the remaining banana smoothie. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the banana smoothie into the bottom of ten 3-ounce ice pop molds. Top with 2 tablespoons of the berry smoothie, then add the remaining banana smoothie. Using a skewer, lightly swirl the layers for a marbled effect. Insert the sticks and freeze until very firm, about 4 hours.
To give these marbled pops a tropical twist, substitute 1 1/2 cups of chopped ripe mango for the berries.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Most of these desserts are frozen sweets, need something warmer, if you know what I mean
Date Published: 2017-05-07