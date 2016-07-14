Marbled Smoothie Pops
© Con Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes ten 3-ounce ice pops
David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl
August 2016

This recipe proves that smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast. Swedish bloggers David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl layer two simple smoothies in ice pop molds before swirling and freezing to create an impressive frozen dessert. The recipe is in their book Green Kitchen Smoothies. Slideshow: More Smoothies

Ingredients

  • 3 medium bananas, chopped
  • 2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen berries (see Note)

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the bananas with the yogurt, 2 tablespoons of the honey and the vanilla. Transfer 1 1/2 cups of the banana smoothie to a medium bowl. Add the berries and the remaining 2 tablespoons of honey to the blender and puree with the remaining banana smoothie. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the banana smoothie into the bottom of ten 3-ounce ice pop molds. Top with 2 tablespoons of the berry smoothie, then add the remaining banana smoothie. Using a skewer, lightly swirl the layers for a marbled effect. Insert the sticks and freeze until very firm, about 4 hours.

Make Ahead

The frozen ice pops can be made up to a week in advance.

Notes

To give these marbled pops a tropical twist, substitute 1 1/2 cups of chopped ripe mango for the berries.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up