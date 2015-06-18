Maraschino Blueberries

This blueberry condiment is terrific in simple cocktails or spooned over ice cream. Slideshow: More Blueberry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, stir the salt into the water until dissolved. Stir in the blueberries and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or overnight.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, bring the sugar, Chambord and lemon juice to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar; remove from the heat. Drain and rinse the blueberries and add them to the saucepan. Transfer the blueberries and syrup to a jar and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving.
Notes
Use in martinis and Manhattans, or as a topping for ice cream or pancakes.
