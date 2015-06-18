Maraschino Blueberries
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 1/2 cups
Ben Mims
July 2015

This blueberry condiment is terrific in simple cocktails or spooned over ice cream. Slideshow: More Blueberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups warm water
  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup Chambord liqueur
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, stir the salt into the water until dissolved. Stir in the blueberries and refrigerate for at least  12 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, bring the sugar, Chambord and lemon juice to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar; remove from the heat. Drain and rinse the blueberries and add them to the saucepan. Transfer the blueberries and syrup to a jar and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving.

Notes

Use in martinis and Manhattans, or as a topping for ice cream or pancakes.

