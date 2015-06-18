Maraschino Blueberries

In a bowl, stir the salt into the water until dissolved. Stir in the blueberries and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or overnight.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, bring the sugar, Chambord and lemon juice to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar; remove from the heat. Drain and rinse the blueberries and add them to the saucepan. Transfer the blueberries and syrup to a jar and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving.