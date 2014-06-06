"This is totally my way of making this dish," chef Kuniko Yagi says. "I'm sure Chinese people wouldn't let me call this mapo tofu." Yagi's version has more meat than tofu, but she still relies on jarred toban djan, the chile-bean paste that gives this Chinese takeout staple its signature heat and deeply savory flavor. Slideshow: More Fast Asian-Inspired Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet until hot. Add the oil, followed by the beef and pork. Season with salt and cook over high heat, stirring and breaking up the meat, until crumbly and lightly browned, about 3 minutes.
Stir in the chile-bean sauce, hoisin and soy sauce and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Gently fold in the tofu. In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch into the water. Add to the skillet and simmer until the sauce thickens, 2 minutes. Stir in the scallions and serve.
Review Body: I LOVE this recipe, with a few adjustments... Cut out the ground beef and just use pork. Add mushrooms towards the end, garlic with the ground pork. Double the chili-bean sauce. I make it often and it rarely makes it a day in the tupperware as I eat it all throughout the night.
