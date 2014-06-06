Mapo Tofu
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kuniko Yagi
July 2014

"This is totally my way of making this dish," chef Kuniko Yagi says. "I'm sure Chinese people wouldn't let me call this mapo tofu." Yagi's version has more meat than tofu, but she still relies on jarred toban djan, the chile-bean paste that gives this Chinese takeout staple its signature heat and deeply savory flavor. Slideshow: More Fast Asian-Inspired Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1/2 pound ground beef chuck (85 percent lean)
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons chile-bean sauce, preferably toban djan
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce or tenmenjan (soybean paste)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • One 14-ounce package soft tofu, finely diced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 3 scallions, finely chopped
  • White rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet until hot. Add the oil, followed by the beef and pork. Season with salt and cook over high heat, stirring and breaking up the meat, until crumbly and lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the chile-bean sauce, hoisin and soy sauce and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Gently fold in the tofu. In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch into the water. Add to the skillet and simmer until the sauce thickens, 2 minutes. Stir in the scallions and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up