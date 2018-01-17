Mapo Pork Ribs get the “Mapo” in their name from a district in Seoul where this marinade style is popular. These spicy, sticky, and sweet ribs are so tender and easy to eat because of the acidic Asian pear in the dressing and the slashing technique used in preparing the meat. Slideshow: Ribs Menu
How to Make It
Make the marinade: Bring soy sauce, sugar, and corn syrup just to a boil over high heat in a saucepan, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat; cool.
Place soy sauce mixture and remaining marinade ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth.
Make the ribs: Slash ribs to the bone in a crosshatch pattern on meaty side of ribs at 1-inch intervals. Turn ribs over and make one slash crosswise along the entire rack of ribs through the connective tissue all the way to the bone. Cut between bones into individual ribs. Place ribs, half of scallions, and marinade in a large baking dish. Cover and refrigerate.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: sueinojai
Review Body: Step 4 - cooking instructions?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-23
Author Name: EdyKlang
Review Body: The recipe for Mapo Pork Ribs in the Feb issue is not complete. It shows "continued on p.87", but it's not there, nor is it online.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-24
Author Name: davidjolly55
Review Body: You left off step 4.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-22