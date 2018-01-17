Mapo Pork Ribs 
Mapo Pork Ribs get the “Mapo” in their name from a district in Seoul where this marinade style is popular. These spicy, sticky, and sweet ribs are so tender and easy to eat because of the acidic Asian pear in the dressing and the slashing technique used in preparing the meat. Slideshow: Ribs Menu

Ingredients

MARINADE:

  • 3/4 cup soy sauce  
  • 1/3 cup turbinado sugar 
  • 1/3 cup light corn syrup 
  • 1/3 Gala or Fuji apple  
  • 1/3 Asian pear 
  • 1/4 medium yellow onion 
  • 6 garlic cloves 
  • 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled 
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil 
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 

RIBS:

  • 1 (3-pound) rack St. Louis–style pork ribs 
  • 1 bunch scallions, thinly diagonally sliced, divided 
  • 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the marinade: Bring soy sauce, sugar, and corn syrup just to a boil over high heat in a saucepan, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat; cool. 

Step 2    

Place soy sauce mixture and remaining marinade ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth.

Step 3    

Make the ribs: Slash ribs to the bone in a crosshatch pattern on meaty side of ribs at 1-inch intervals. Turn ribs over and make one slash crosswise along the entire rack of ribs through the connective tissue all the way to the bone. Cut between bones into individual ribs. Place ribs, half of scallions, and marinade in a large baking dish. Cover and refrigerate.

