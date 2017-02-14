Maple–Cider Vinegar  Roasted Carrots 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Don’t throw those carrot greens away: They make the perfect bright and fresh garnish to these delicious sweet and tangy roasted carrots from chef Hugh Acheson. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound medium carrots with green tops, scrubbed well, 2 tablespoons of the greens chopped and reserved for garnish 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup 
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted cashews 

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large heatproof skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots, salt and pepper and cook until browned all over, turning occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the vinegar and maple syrup. Shake the skillet to coat the carrots. Transfer to the oven and roast for 6 to 8 minutes, until  the carrots are just tender but still crisp in the center. Transfer to a platter, top with the cashews and carrot greens and serve. 

