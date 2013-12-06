Maple Walnut Pie

At Betty's Pies in Two Harbors, Minnesota, Janine Bjerklie adds local maple syrup to her tasty variation on pecan pie. For the pie shell, use your favorite family recipe. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, maple syrup, sugar, butter, vanilla and salt. Arrange the walnuts evenly over the bottom of the pie shell and pour the filling on top of them.
Step 2
Set the pie in the oven and reduce the heat to 350°. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until puffed and golden. Let the pie cool on a rack before serving. Cut the pie in wedges and pass the whipped cream separately.
Make Ahead
The pie can be refrigerated for up to 1 day; it will be even better.
