Maple-Roasted Radishes 

This supersimple recipe is the perfect side dish to make in spring and summer when the market is filled with radishes of all shapes and colors. Parisian chef Angèle Ferreux-Maeght uses maple syrup to keep these vegan, but you can use honey instead. Slideshow: More Radish Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the radishes with the olive oil and maple syrup. Season with salt. Spread in a single layer and bake until crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with more salt, pepper and dukka and serve.
Notes
Dukka, an Egyptian spice blend, is available at kalustyans.com.
