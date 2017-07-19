Maple-Roasted Radishes 
This supersimple recipe is the perfect side dish to make in spring and summer when the market is filled with radishes of all shapes and colors. Parisian chef Angèle Ferreux-Maeght uses maple syrup to keep these vegan, but you can use honey instead. Slideshow: More Radish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch of small radishes with greens (1/2 pound) 
  • 1 bunch of small breakfast radishes with greens  (1/2 pound) 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoons maple syrup 
  • Gray sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • Dukka, for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 400°. On  a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the radishes with the olive oil and maple syrup. Season with salt. Spread in a single layer and bake until crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle  with more salt, pepper and dukka and serve. 

Notes

Dukka, an Egyptian  spice blend, is available at kalustyans.com. 

