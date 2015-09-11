Maple Pumpkin-Pecan Snacking Cake
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Bolla
November 2014

This maple-scented pumpkin cake is made with spelt flour and both freshly ground and chopped pecans; the batter is then sprinkled with demerara sugar just before baking for a wonderfully crispy top. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup spelt flour
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 7 ounces pecans (about 1 to 1/3 cups) 
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2/3 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons demerara sugar for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325° and grease an 8-inch square cake pan or casserole dish.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the spelt flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, and salt and set aside.

Step 3    

In a small frying pan over medium-high heat, toast the pecans until fragrant, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Transfer half of the nuts to a small food processor and pulse until a coarsely ground flour forms. Roughly chop the remaining pecans over a cutting board into small sized pieces. Add both the pecan meal and loosely chopped pieces to the bowl of dry ingredients.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract until very smooth. Gently fold in the dry ingredients until incorporated. Using a spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Smooth out the surface of the cake batter with the spatula and sprinkle the demerara sugar evenly over the top.

Step 5    

Bake for 45 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. The top of the cake should be crispy from the scattered sugar coating. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Make Ahead

The cake will keep, in an airtight container up to 3 days.

