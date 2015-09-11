Maple Pumpkin-Pecan Snacking Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325° and grease an 8-inch square cake pan or casserole dish.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the spelt flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, and salt and set aside.

Step 3 In a small frying pan over medium-high heat, toast the pecans until fragrant, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Transfer half of the nuts to a small food processor and pulse until a coarsely ground flour forms. Roughly chop the remaining pecans over a cutting board into small sized pieces. Add both the pecan meal and loosely chopped pieces to the bowl of dry ingredients.

Step 4 In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract until very smooth. Gently fold in the dry ingredients until incorporated. Using a spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Smooth out the surface of the cake batter with the spatula and sprinkle the demerara sugar evenly over the top.