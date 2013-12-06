In tribute to the start of Vermont's maple syrup season, here's a Maple-Pear Pancake that serves four to six from Grace Parisi of F&W's test kitchen. More Brunch Recipes
How to Make It
Mix 1 cup milk, 1 egg and 2 tablespoons melted butter. In a bowl, sift 1 cup flour with 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in the milk mixture; let stand 10 minutes.
In a nonreactive ovenproof skillet, cook 2 peeled sliced pears in 1 tablespoon butter and 1/4 cup maple syrup over high heat until caramelized. Remove from the heat and add 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 cup more syrup.
Pour batter over pears and bake at 350° fro 12 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Invert pancake onto a platter and serve with maple syrup.
