Maple-Pear Pancake

How to Make It

Step 1 Mix 1 cup milk, 1 egg and 2 tablespoons melted butter. In a bowl, sift 1 cup flour with 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in the milk mixture; let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a nonreactive ovenproof skillet, cook 2 peeled sliced pears in 1 tablespoon butter and 1/4 cup maple syrup over high heat until caramelized. Remove from the heat and add 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 cup more syrup.