Maple-Pear Pancake
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Grace Parisi
March 1996

In tribute to the start of Vermont's maple syrup season, here's a Maple-Pear Pancake that serves four to six from Grace Parisi of F&W's test kitchen.  More Brunch Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 peeled, sliced pears
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup, plus more for serving
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Mix 1 cup milk, 1 egg and 2 tablespoons melted butter. In a bowl, sift 1 cup flour with 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir in the milk mixture; let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a nonreactive ovenproof skillet, cook 2 peeled sliced pears in 1 tablespoon butter and 1/4 cup maple syrup over high heat until caramelized. Remove from the heat and add 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 cup more syrup.

Step 3    

Pour batter over pears and bake at 350° fro 12 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Invert pancake onto a platter and serve with maple syrup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up