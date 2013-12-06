Maple-Glazed Root Vegetables

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Divide the rutabagas, turnips and carrots between 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil over each sheet of vegetables and toss well. Spread the vegetables out in an even layer and season with salt and pepper. Roast until lightly browned and tender, about 40 minutes. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the vinegar over each pan of vegetables and toss well. Roast until sizzling, about 3 minutes longer.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, bring the chicken broth and maple syrup to a boil over high heat. Boil until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter.
Transfer the root vegetables to a warmed bowl. Add the maple glaze and toss well. Serve right away.
