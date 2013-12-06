Maple-Glazed Root Vegetables
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremy Silansky
February 2007

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 pounds rutabagas, peeled and cut into 1-inch dice
  • 1 1/2 pounds turnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch dice
  • 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch dice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Divide the rutabagas, turnips and carrots between 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil over each sheet of vegetables and toss well. Spread the vegetables out in an even layer and season with salt and pepper. Roast until lightly browned and tender, about 40 minutes. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the vinegar over each pan of vegetables and toss well. Roast until sizzling, about 3 minutes longer.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, bring the chicken broth and maple syrup to a boil over high heat. Boil until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter.

Step 3    

Transfer the root vegetables to a warmed bowl. Add the maple glaze and toss well. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The roasted root vegetables and maple glaze can be refrigerated separately for up to 1 day. Reheat the vegetables in a 350° oven for 10 minutes. Bring the glaze to a simmer before tossing with the root vegetables.

Serve With

Red Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks.

