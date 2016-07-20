Maple, Egg and Ham Rice Bars
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 10 bars
Matthew Accarrino

San Francisco chef and avid cyclist Matthew Accarrino makes these rice bars to take on the road while he’s biking. Packed with sticky rice, ham, eggs and maple syrup, they’re a perfect balance of ingredients to sustain him while riding. He recommends wrapping the bars in foil-parchment sheets (called non-stick pan lining paper).

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Japanese short-grain rice
  • Kosher salt
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 4 ounces thickly sliced smoked ham, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the rice with cold water. Swirl the rice in the water, drain and repeat until the water is clear. In a rice cooker, combine the rice with 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cook the rice according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once cooked, let the rice stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Spoon the cooked rice into a large bowl.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium nonstick skillet lightly coated with nonstick spray, cook the ham over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer the ham to the bowl with the rice.

Step 3    

Return the skillet to the stove and lightly grease with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs and season with salt. Add the eggs to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring to form small curds, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cooked eggs to the bowl with the rice and ham, along with the brown sugar and maple syrup. Using a rubber spatula, gently stir to combine; season with salt.

Step 4    

Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Scrape the rice mixture into the prepared pan and pat into an even layer. Refrigerate uncovered until firm, about 2 hours. Invert the bars onto a work surface and cut into bars. Wrap the bars individually in foil-parchment sheets (with the parchment side in) to take on the road.

Make Ahead

The bars can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 3 days.

