Maple, Egg and Ham Rice Bars

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the rice with cold water. Swirl the rice in the water, drain and repeat until the water is clear. In a rice cooker, combine the rice with 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cook the rice according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once cooked, let the rice stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Spoon the cooked rice into a large bowl.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium nonstick skillet lightly coated with nonstick spray, cook the ham over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer the ham to the bowl with the rice.

Step 3 Return the skillet to the stove and lightly grease with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs and season with salt. Add the eggs to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring to form small curds, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cooked eggs to the bowl with the rice and ham, along with the brown sugar and maple syrup. Using a rubber spatula, gently stir to combine; season with salt.