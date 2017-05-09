Maple Curry Ketchup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. When it’s warm, add the onion and garlic and sauté, stirring often, for 5 minutes. When the onion starts to become translucent, add the tomato paste, curry powder, paprika, cayenne, cinnamon, and allspice. Stir to combine and cook for 1 minute.

Step 2 Add the diced tomatoes, maple syrup, and vinegar and season with the salt and black pepper. Bring the sauce to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes, until reduced and thickened. Give the ketchup a stir every few minutes so it doesn’t catch.