Maple Curry Ketchup
Dennis Prescott
Yield
Serves : 3 1/2 cups
Dennis Prescott

Homemade ketchup truly is a thing of beauty. Chock-full of incredible, exciting flavors that partner with recipes to create unforgettable, showstopping dishes. It’s well worth the time to make and miles better than the name brands. A jar of the stuff is always in my fridge. Always. From Eat Delicious by Dennis Prescott. Copyright © 2017 by Dennis Prescott. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 cup finely diced red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. When it’s warm, add the onion and garlic and sauté, stirring often, for 5 minutes. When the onion starts to become translucent, add the tomato paste, curry powder, paprika, cayenne, cinnamon, and allspice. Stir to combine and cook for 1 minute.

Step 2    

Add the diced tomatoes, maple syrup, and vinegar and season with the salt and black pepper. Bring the sauce to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes, until reduced and thickened. Give the ketchup a stir every few minutes so it doesn’t catch.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and pulse in a blender until smooth (or puree directly in the pot using an immersion blender). Let cool completely, transfer to a jar, and refrigerate overnight so all those flavors can really get to know each other. The ketchup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 month

