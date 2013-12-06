Maple-Bourbon Smash

© Michael Turek
Robb Turner, owner of Crown Maple, uses his richly flavored dark amber syrup to make this riff on an Old-Fashioned cocktail. Slideshow: Reinvented Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a rocks glass, combine the maple syrup with the orange juice, lemon juice and bitters. Add the orange wheel and lightly muddle. Add the bourbon and stir well. Fill the glass with ice and top with the chilled seltzer.
Author Name: Budd8025
Review Body: Nice. I'm not usually a fan of OJ in my drinks. The OJ in this drink is sufficiently subdued for me to enjoy the bourbon.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-12-13