Maple-Bourbon Smash
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
February 2013

Robb Turner, owner of Crown Maple, uses his richly flavored dark amber syrup to make this riff on an Old-Fashioned cocktail. Slideshow: Reinvented Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce pure maple syrup, preferably Grade A Dark Amber
  • 1/2 ounce fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 4 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 1/2 orange wheel
  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled seltzer

How to Make It

Step

In a rocks glass, combine the maple syrup with the orange juice, lemon juice and bitters. Add the orange wheel and lightly muddle. Add the bourbon and stir well. Fill the glass with ice and top with the chilled seltzer.

