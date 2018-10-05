Maple-Bacon Popovers

As a Canadian living in the United States, I can’t help but envy my American friends around Thanksgiving. More than any other holiday, this one comes with loads of (nondenominational, bipartisan) family traditions, mostly centered around the kitchen. Sure, Canada has its own Thanksgiving, modeled after its U.S. counterpart, but it’s not nearly as obsessively food-focused nor as widely celebrated.



Over the two decades I’ve lived in New York, my husband and I have observed American Thanksgiving by joining friends at their family tables, making our own “Friendsgiving,” or using the long weekend to travel. But now that I have two (American) children, I feel the need to establish our own traditions. These popovers seem like a good place to start.



Popovers are America’s answer to British Yorkshire pudding. Festive and comforting, they’re made by adding hot fat to the bottom of individual tins before pouring in a rich, eggy batter, which causes them to puff up and “pop” over the sides of the pan. I had never had a popover until I moved to the States but quickly fell in love with them, especially when I realized how easy they are to make and how satisfying when eaten right out of the oven. My version includes maple syrup and bacon in the batter, giving the adapted American dish a distinctly Canadian accent, just like me. With a little luck, they’ll remain part of our family’s Thanksgiving meal—and become part of yours—for years to come.—Gail Simmons