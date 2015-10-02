Manuka Honey Ice Cream

"If there could ever be such a thing as healing ice cream, this would be it," says blogger Anya Kassof. Manuka honey is made exclusively by bees in New Zealand and Australia from the nectar of the native manuka tree. The honey has a very subtle taste, along with a beautiful color and texture. It’s also known to be one of the most nutritious types of honey, especially when combined with bee pollen. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes