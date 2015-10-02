Manuka Honey Ice Cream

"If there could ever be such a thing as healing ice cream, this would be it," says blogger Anya Kassof. Manuka honey is made exclusively by bees in New Zealand and Australia from the nectar of the native manuka tree. The honey has a very subtle taste, along with a beautiful color and texture. It’s also known to be one of the most nutritious types of honey, especially when combined with bee pollen. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes
How to Make It
Blend coconut milk, 1/4 cup Manuka honey, 1 tablespoon bee pollen, xanathan gum, salt and vanilla (if using) in a blender until smooth. Chill well in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.
Process in an ice cream machine according to the manufacturer's instructions. Spoon 1/3 of the ice cream into a chilled container, even it out and drizzle some of the remaining 2 tablespoons Manuka honey. Sprinkle with some of the remaining bee pollen. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients.
Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight. Let sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before scooping and serving.
