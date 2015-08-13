Manti with Tomato Butter and Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients with 5 tablespoons of water and mix with a wooden spoon until a dough forms. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Clean the bowl and return the dough to it. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2 Make the meat filling In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.

Step 3 Make the yogurt sauce In a small bowl, combine the yogurt and garlic and season with salt. Mix well and refrigerate.

Step 4 Make the tomato-butter sauce In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Stir in the tomato sauce and paprika and keep warm.

Step 5 Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 6 On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough 1/16 inch thick. Cut the dough into 2-inch squares. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon of the filling in the center of each square. To form the manti, fold the dough over the filling to form a triangle; press the edges together to seal. Transfer the manti to the prepared baking sheet.