Manti with Tomato Butter and Yogurt

These classic boiled Turkish dumplings are filled with tasty ground beef and served with generous amounts of smoky tomato-butter sauce and garlicky yogurt sauce. Slideshow: More Turkish Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients with 5 tablespoons of water and mix with a wooden spoon until a dough forms. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Clean the bowl and return the dough to it. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 1 1/2 hours.
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.
In a small bowl, combine the yogurt and garlic and season with salt. Mix well and refrigerate.
In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Stir in the tomato sauce and paprika and keep warm.
Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough 1/16 inch thick. Cut the dough into 2-inch squares. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon of the filling in the center of each square. To form the manti, fold the dough over the filling to form a triangle; press the edges together to seal. Transfer the manti to the prepared baking sheet.
In a large pot of boiling water, boil the manti until tender and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to bowls. Top with the yogurt sauce and warm butter sauce, sprinkle with dried mint and Aleppo pepper and serve.
Review Body: This multi step recipe is well worth the effort! I modified the recipe to make it low carb - using almond flour instead of wheat flour. And I baked the manti. Came out fabulous!
Date Published: 2016-10-05