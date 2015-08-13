Manti with Tomato Butter and Yogurt
Active Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

These classic boiled Turkish dumplings are filled with tasty ground beef and served with generous amounts of smoky tomato-butter sauce and garlicky yogurt sauce. Slideshow: More Turkish Recipes

Ingredients

Dough

  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Meat Filling

  • 1/2 pound ground beef
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 3 tablespoons minced parsley
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Yogurt Sauce

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  •  Kosher salt

Tomato-Butter Sauce

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons tomato sauce
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Dried mint and Aleppo pepper, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients with 5 tablespoons of water and mix with a wooden spoon until a dough forms. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Clean the bowl and return the dough to it. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2    Make the meat filling

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well.

Step 3    Make the yogurt sauce

In a small bowl, combine the yogurt and garlic and season with salt. Mix well and refrigerate.

Step 4    Make the tomato-butter sauce

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Stir in the tomato sauce  and paprika and keep warm.

Step 5    

Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 6    

On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough 1/16 inch thick. Cut the dough into 2-inch squares. Spoon  1/2 teaspoon of the filling in the center of each square. To form the manti, fold the dough over the filling to form a triangle; press the edges together to seal. Transfer the manti to the prepared baking sheet.

Step 7    

In a large pot of boiling water, boil the manti until tender and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to bowls. Top with the yogurt sauce and warm butter sauce, sprinkle with dried mint and Aleppo pepper and serve.

