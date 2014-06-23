Manila Clams with Soy Butter

Paired with a bowl of short-grain rice and some fresh shiso—or shiso-based furikake (rice seasoning)—these Japanese-inspired clams are one of Andrew Zimmern's favorite weeknight dinners. Slideshow: Amazing Clam Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, combine the sake, soy sauce, sugar, ginger, chiles and garlic and bring just to a boil, whisking to dissolve the sugar. Add the clams, cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the clams open, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to shallow bowls; discard the chiles and any clams that do not open.
Add the butter to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Season the sauce lightly with salt, then ladle over the clams and garnish with minced scallions; serve right away.
