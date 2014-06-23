Manila Clams with Soy Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Andrew Zimmern
June 2014

Paired with a bowl of short-grain rice and some fresh shiso—or shiso-based furikake (rice seasoning)—these Japanese-inspired clams are one of Andrew Zimmern's favorite weeknight dinners. Slideshow: Amazing Clam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sake
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • One 1 1/2-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger, cut into thin matchsticks
  • 2 dried hot red chiles
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 2 pounds Manila clams, scrubbed
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
  • Salt
  • Minced scallions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the sake, soy sauce, sugar, ginger, chiles and garlic and bring just to a boil, whisking to dissolve the sugar. Add the clams, cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the clams open, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to shallow bowls; discard the chiles and any clams that do not open.

Step 2    

Add the butter to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Season the sauce lightly with salt, then ladle over the clams and garnish with minced scallions; serve right away.

