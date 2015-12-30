Manila Clams with Lentils and Kale

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils, garlic, bay leaf and enough cold water to cover the lentils by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until the lentils are tender. Drain well; discard the garlic and bay leaf.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the shallots and thyme and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the clams and wine, cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the clams open, 6 to 8 minutes. As the clams open, transfer them to a bowl; discard any clams that do not open.