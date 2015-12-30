Manila Clams with Lentils and Kale
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Renee Erickson

Small, sweet Manila clams are a fixture on the menu at Renee Erickson’s Seattle oyster bar, The Walrus and the Carpenter. To make a meal of them at home, she adds French green lentils and kale. The clam juices, white wine and crème fraîche create a magnificent broth that’s delicious with grilled bread for dunking. Slideshow: Quick Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup French green (Le Puy) lentils, picked over and rinsed
  •  1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 1 fresh or dried bay leaf
  •  3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 3 pounds Manila clams or small littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • 3 cups white wine
  • 1 cup crème fraîche
  •  Thinly sliced zest of 1 lemon
  •  3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • 1 bunch of Tuscan kale, stems trimmed and leaves chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils, garlic, bay leaf and enough cold water to cover the lentils by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, until the lentils are tender. Drain well; discard the garlic and bay leaf.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the shallots and thyme and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the clams  and wine, cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the clams open, 6 to 8 minutes. As the clams open, transfer them  to a bowl; discard any clams that do not open.

Step 3    

Stir the crème fraîche, lemon zest and lemon juice into the large saucepan and season with salt. Add the kale and lentils and cook, stirring, until the kale wilts, about 1 minute. Return the clams to the saucepan and stir to combine. Serve the stew in deep bowls.

Serve With

Grilled bread and lemon wedges.

