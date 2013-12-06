Manhattan Float

Spire • Boston The inspired twist in chef Gabriel Frasca's playful dessert cocktail is whipped cream spiked with sweet vermouth. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step 1
Scoop the ice cream into a food processor. With the machine on, add the bourbon and process just until blended. Pour the ice cream into a large, shallow plastic container, cover and freeze until firm enough to scoop, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
Whip the cream with the vermouth, sugar and bitters until firm. Refrigerate until chilled.
Step 3
To serve, fill 4 pint glasses two-thirds full with cherry soda. Divide the ice cream between them and top each glass with a dollop of the whipped cream. Garnish each drink with 3 cherries.
