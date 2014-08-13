© Wendell T. Webber
The earliest known printed recipe for the Manhattan was published in O. H. Byron's 1884 Modern Bartenders' Guide, which cites two versions: one made with French vermouth, the other with Italian. More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the rye, vermouth and bitters and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the cherry.
Notes
