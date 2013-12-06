J-bar • Aspen "People will just walk in, do a shot and hit the road. Or the mountain, I guess," says bar manager Kevin Studley about Tuaca, the vanilla-and-citrus-flavored Italian liqueur used in this riff on the Manhattan. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, Tuaca and bitters and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the cherry.
