Mangoes Fosters

It only takes 10 minutes to transform this legendary New Orleans dessert with mangoes. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the broiler.
Step 2
Cut the mangoes lengthwise around the pits, discarding the pits. Using the tip of a knife, score the flesh of the mangoes with 1/2-inch hatch-mark cuts. Sprinkle the mangoes with the sugar and drizzle with the rum. Broil the mangoes 3 to 4 inches from the heat until browned in spots. Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Now this is what I call HEAVEN. Mangos are my favorite food and who doesn't love fanilla ice cream? 10/10
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-03