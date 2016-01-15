Mangoes Fosters
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

It only takes 10 minutes to transform this legendary New Orleans dessert with mangoes. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large ripe mangoes
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons white rum
  • Vanilla ice cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler.

Step 2    

Cut the mangoes lengthwise around the pits, discarding the pits. Using the tip of a knife, score the flesh of the mangoes with 1/2-inch hatch-mark cuts. Sprinkle the mangoes with the sugar and drizzle with the rum. Broil the mangoes 3 to 4 inches from the heat until browned in spots. Serve warm, topped with vanilla ice cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up