Mango-Turmeric Lassi

Photo © Emma Galloway
Sweet aromatic mangoes, frozen banana and natural yogurt are beautiful on their own, but the addition of turmeric provides the perfect little boost of antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatory goodness. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Place all ingredients except the bee pollen into an upright blender and blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth and creamy. Pour into large glasses and serve sprinkled with bee pollen, if desired.
