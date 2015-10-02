Mango-Turmeric Lassi
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Emma Galloway
August 2014

Sweet aromatic mangoes, frozen banana and natural yogurt are beautiful on their own, but the addition of turmeric provides the perfect little boost of antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatory goodness. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes

Ingredients

  • Flesh of 1 large mango
  • 2 frozen bananas, chopped into chunks
  • 1 cup natural unsweetened yogurt
  • 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • Bee pollen, to sprinkle (optional)

How to Make It

Step

Place all ingredients except the bee pollen into an upright blender and blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth and creamy. Pour into large glasses and serve sprinkled with bee pollen, if desired.

