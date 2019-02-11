Mango-Turmeric Agua Fresca 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sana Javeri Kadri
March 2019

For the one-year anniversary of her company, Diaspora Co., Sana Javeri Kadri and her supporters prepared a turmeric-spiced banquet. You can buy her ruddy, flavorful ground turmeric online at diasporaco.com. This tangy, fruit-forward agua fresca pairs well with spicy or heavily spiced foods.

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups)
  • 3 3/4 cups water, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups coconut sugar
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • Crushed ice
  • Mint sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine mangoes, half of the water, coconut sugar, lime juice, and turmeric in a blender; process until completely smooth, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer mango mixture to a pitcher, and stir in remaining water. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill 6 glasses with crushed ice, and add mango mixture. Garnish each glass with a mint sprig.

