Mango-Turmeric Agua Fresca 

For the one-year anniversary of her company, Diaspora Co., Sana Javeri Kadri and her supporters prepared a turmeric-spiced banquet. You can buy her ruddy, flavorful ground turmeric online at diasporaco.com. This tangy, fruit-forward agua fresca pairs well with spicy or heavily spiced foods.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine mangoes, half of the water, coconut sugar, lime juice, and turmeric in a blender; process until completely smooth, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Transfer mango mixture to a pitcher, and stir in remaining water. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill 6 glasses with crushed ice, and add mango mixture. Garnish each glass with a mint sprig.