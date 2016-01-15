Mango Swirl Cheesecake

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust: In a bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar and salt until combined.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Step 3 In a 9-inch cake pan with a removeable bottom, press the cracker mixture onto the bottom and half way up the sides. Bake the crust until it is set and a few shades darker, about 10 minutes, then let cool.

Step 4 Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F.

Step 5 Make the filling: Using a stand mixer, combine the cream cheese and sugar on low speed. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time, then beat in the yogurt.

Step 6 Pour 2/3 of the cream cheese mixture into the crust, then pour 1/2 the mango puree and marble with the tip of a butter knife.

Step 7 Pour the remaining cream cheese mixture onto the crust then pour the remaining 1/2 of the mango mixture into the center and marble with the butter knife.

Step 8 Bake the cheesecake until it is set around the edges and still slightly wobbly in the center, 1 to 1 1/4 hours.