Mango Swirl Cheesecake
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Use fresh or frozen mangoes to give this classic dessert a refreshing tropical taste. Slideshow: More Cheesecake Recipes

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 9 graham crackers)
  • 5 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • Pinch of salt

For the filling

  • 3 (8 oz) packages cream cheese
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup whole milk yogurt
  • 1 cup pureed fresh or frozen mango

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the crust: In a bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, butter, sugar and salt until combined.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Step 3    

In a 9-inch cake pan with a removeable bottom, press the cracker mixture onto the bottom and half way up the sides. Bake the crust until it is set and a few shades darker, about 10 minutes, then let cool.

Step 4    

Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F.

Step 5    

Make the filling: Using a stand mixer, combine the cream cheese and sugar on low speed. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time, then beat in the yogurt.

Step 6    

Pour 2/3 of the cream cheese mixture into the crust, then pour 1/2 the mango puree and marble with the tip of a butter knife.

Step 7    

Pour the remaining cream cheese mixture onto the crust then pour the remaining 1/2 of the mango mixture into the center and marble with the butter knife.

Step 8    

Bake the cheesecake until it is set around the edges and still slightly wobbly in the center, 1 to 1 1/4 hours.

Step 9    

Let the cheesecake cool to room temperature, then chill before slicing and serving.

