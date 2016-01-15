Mango Sancocho
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
November 2014

Mangos infuse this beloved Latin American meal with a sweet and refreshing flavor. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 lbs country-style ribs, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro
  • 5 cups water
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seed
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 1 large fresh mango
  • 1 avocado

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sprinkle the ribs with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then brown the ribs, turning occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes total.

Step 2    

While the ribs brown, pulse the pepper, onion, garlic and cilantro in a food processor until finely chopped to make a sofrito. Add the sofrito to the pot, scrapping up any browned bits. Stir in the water, bay leaves, cumin seed, and 1 teaspoon salt, then bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup, partially covered, 2 hours.

Step 3    

Peel the potato and the mango, then cut both into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding the mango pit, and stir into the soup. Continue to simmer the soup until the meat is very tender and the potatoes are falling apart, about 1 hour more.

Step 4    

Halve, pit, and peel the avocado then season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, discard the bay leaves, and divide the soup between serving bowls. Dice the avocado and divide between the bowls. Serve.

