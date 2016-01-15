Mango Sancocho

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sprinkle the ribs with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then brown the ribs, turning occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes total.

Step 2 While the ribs brown, pulse the pepper, onion, garlic and cilantro in a food processor until finely chopped to make a sofrito. Add the sofrito to the pot, scrapping up any browned bits. Stir in the water, bay leaves, cumin seed, and 1 teaspoon salt, then bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup, partially covered, 2 hours.

Step 3 Peel the potato and the mango, then cut both into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding the mango pit, and stir into the soup. Continue to simmer the soup until the meat is very tender and the potatoes are falling apart, about 1 hour more.