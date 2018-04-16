Mango Puff

I relish a heavy dessert as much as the next gal, but sometimes you want light and bright. I have loved the combination of mangoes and coconut ever since I went to Thailand for the first time. This dish will definitely make you feel like you’re lying on a tropical beach somewhere. The bonus is that it’s easy to make and even easier to serve, all while looking much fancier than it actually is. Reprinted with permission from BRING IT! © 2018 by Ali Rosen, Running Press Slideshow: More Mango Recipes