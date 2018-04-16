Mango Puff

I relish a heavy dessert as much as the next gal, but sometimes you want light and bright. I have loved the combination of mangoes and coconut ever since I went to Thailand for the first time. This dish will definitely make you feel like you’re lying on a tropical beach somewhere. The bonus is that it’s easy to make and even easier to serve, all while looking much fancier than it actually is. Reprinted with permission from BRING IT! © 2018 by Ali Rosen, Running Press Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
How to Make It
Combine 2 cups of the mango, the coconut milk, vanilla extract, and lemon juice in a blender, and blend until smooth. Set aside.
Boil 1/4 cup of water. While the water is coming to a boil, combine 1/4 cup of room temperature water with the gelatin. Let it stand for 1 minute to bloom, and then add the boiling water. Stir constantly until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Combine the gelatin with the blended mango mixture until fully incorporated, and then fold the whipped cream into the mixture.
Pour into 6 or 8 ramekins, or small cups if you don’t have them. If you don’t want to deal with dishes, use clear plastic cups. Add the remaining diced mango on top (make sure they are diced very small so that they don’t sink), along with a sprig of mint or chopped mint if you prefer. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Make Ahead
Notes
The ripeness and variety of mango will alter the sweetness of this recipe. If you have frozen or less sweet mango, you may want to add a tablespoon or so of honey.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5