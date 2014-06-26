Mango with Mint, Salt, Chile and Lime
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
April 2014

This mango and mint salad is full of fresh flavors. Bonus: it takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Slideshow: Fruit Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 mangoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1 tablespoon julienned fresh mint
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

On a large platter, arrange the mangoes in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice and sprinkle with lime zest, chile powder, mint, salt and pepper. Serve chilled.

Make Ahead

Mango can be prepared and sliced up to one day ahead and refrigerated. Season just before serving.

