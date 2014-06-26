Mango with Mint, Salt, Chile and Lime

This mango and mint salad is full of fresh flavors. Bonus: it takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Slideshow: Fruit Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
On a large platter, arrange the mangoes in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice and sprinkle with lime zest, chile powder, mint, salt and pepper. Serve chilled.
Make Ahead
Mango can be prepared and sliced up to one day ahead and refrigerated. Season just before serving.
