This simple mango sauce from ice cream genius Jeni Britton Bauer is made by cooking pureed mango with sugar and just a touch of lemon juice. It's delicious drizzled over ice cream, cake or yogurt. Slideshow: Jam Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, puree the mangoes; scrape into a saucepan. Add the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Cover partially and cook over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature.
Make Ahead
The jam can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Serve With
Ice cream.
