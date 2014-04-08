Mango Jam
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Jeni Britton-Bauer
May 2014

This simple mango sauce from ice cream genius Jeni Britton Bauer is made by cooking pureed mango with sugar and just a touch of lemon juice. It's delicious drizzled over ice cream, cake or yogurt. Slideshow: Jam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe mangoes—peeled, cut off the pit and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, puree the mangoes; scrape into a saucepan. Add the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Cover partially and cook over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Make Ahead

The jam can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Serve With

Ice cream.

