Mango-Ginger Margarita

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 thin slices of peeled fresh ginger with 1 teaspoon of sugar. Add 3 tablespoons of tequila, 3 tablespoons of mango nectar, 1 tablespoon of fresh lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon of triple sec and ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a mango slice and serve.