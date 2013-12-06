At Sevilla, chef E. Michael Reidt recommends a mango-ginger margarita to go with the tangy grilled shrimp. Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 thin slices of peeled fresh ginger with 1 teaspoon of sugar. Add 3 tablespoons of tequila, 3 tablespoons of mango nectar, 1 tablespoon of fresh lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon of triple sec and ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a mango slice and serve.
Notes
To slice a mango for the garnish, peel it first with a sharp vegetable peeler or paring knife. Then, cut the flesh off the pit in 2 large pieces and slice them thinly.
