Mango-Ginger Margarita
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
E. Michael Reidt
January 2006

At Sevilla, chef E. Michael Reidt recommends a mango-ginger margarita to go with the tangy grilled shrimp.    Cocktail Party Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of peeled ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons tequila
  • 3 tablespoons mango nectar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon triple sec
  • Ice
  • Mango slice for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 thin slices of peeled fresh ginger with 1 teaspoon of sugar. Add 3 tablespoons of tequila, 3 tablespoons of mango nectar, 1 tablespoon of fresh lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon of triple sec and ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a mango slice and serve.

Notes

To slice a mango for the garnish, peel it first with a sharp vegetable peeler or paring knife. Then, cut the flesh off the pit in 2 large pieces and slice them thinly.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up