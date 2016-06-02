Mango Fool
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

With only five ingredients—puréed mango, yogurt, cream, sugar and salt—this refreshing dessert is a breeze to whip up. Make a batch ahead of time and pull it out of the fridge right before serving. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pureed mango
  • 1/2 cup whole milk yogurt
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup of the pureed mango and yogurt. In a separate bowl, whisk the cream with the sugar and salt until it just hold stiff peaks. Fold the cream into the mango mixture. Divide the fool between 4 (4-to 5-ounce) glasses and chill until stiff, 1 hour. Divide the reserved 4 tablespoons mango puree between the glasses and serve.

