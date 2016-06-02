Mango Fool

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup of the pureed mango and yogurt. In a separate bowl, whisk the cream with the sugar and salt until it just hold stiff peaks. Fold the cream into the mango mixture. Divide the fool between 4 (4-to 5-ounce) glasses and chill until stiff, 1 hour. Divide the reserved 4 tablespoons mango puree between the glasses and serve.