Mango Fool

With only five ingredients—puréed mango, yogurt, cream, sugar and salt—this refreshing dessert is a breeze to whip up. Make a batch ahead of time and pull it out of the fridge right before serving. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
In a medium bowl, whisk together 3/4 cup of the pureed mango and yogurt. In a separate bowl, whisk the cream with the sugar and salt until it just hold stiff peaks. Fold the cream into the mango mixture. Divide the fool between 4 (4-to 5-ounce) glasses and chill until stiff, 1 hour. Divide the reserved 4 tablespoons mango puree between the glasses and serve.
