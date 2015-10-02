This is a warm-weather curry dish full of bright, fresh flavors. Crunchy noodles made of thinly julienned daikon radishes, zucchini and bell peppers are dressed with a toasted pumpkin seed pesto and curry spice, finished with sweet mango and herbs. Treat this curry as a light main dish or a salad to go alongside other mains. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Toss the pumpkin seeds with olive oil and salt and spread on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Toast for 10 minutes until puffed up and golden.
Add half of the toasted pumpkin seeds into a food processor along with the cilantro, basil, mint and garlic. Process until well combined and leave in the food processor.
Meanwhile, combine the mango flesh and lemongrass in a high-speed blender, blending until smooth. Strain and discard the solids.
Add the lemongrass-mango puree to the food processor, along with the oil, ginger, jalapeño, curry powder, honey, lime juice and salt to taste. Process until well combined.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the daikon radish, zucchini, bell pepper and cauliflower “noodles.” Add in the mango-curry sauce and the reserved 1/2 portion of toasted pumpkin seeds. Toss well to combine. Garnish with basil and mint leaves and serve.
