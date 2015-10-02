Mango Curry
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Anya Kassoff
January 2015

This is a warm-weather curry dish full of bright, fresh flavors. Crunchy noodles made of thinly julienned daikon radishes, zucchini and bell peppers are dressed with a toasted pumpkin seed pesto and curry spice, finished with sweet mango and herbs. Treat this curry as a light main dish or a salad to go alongside other mains. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, hard stems removed
  • About 1 cup basil leaves, plus handful for garnish
  • Handful mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 ripe sweet mango, peeled and pitted
  • 3 lemongrass stalks, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • One 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1/4 small jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder or to taste
  • Squeeze of honey
  • Generous squeeze of lime juice
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 1 large daikon radish, thinly julienned
  • 1 medium zucchini, thinly julienned
  • 1 to 2 red, yellow or orange bell peppers, seeded and thinly julienned
  • 1/2 cauliflower head, chopped into small, bite-size florets

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°. Toss the pumpkin seeds with olive oil and salt and spread on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Toast for 10 minutes until puffed up and golden.

Step 2    

Add half of the toasted pumpkin seeds into a food processor along with the cilantro, basil, mint and garlic. Process until well combined and leave in the food processor.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, combine the mango flesh and lemongrass in a high-speed blender, blending until smooth. Strain and discard the solids.

Step 4    

Add the lemongrass-mango puree to the food processor, along with the oil, ginger, jalapeño, curry powder, honey, lime juice and salt to taste. Process until well combined.

Step 5    

In a large mixing bowl, combine the daikon radish, zucchini, bell pepper and cauliflower “noodles.” Add in the mango-curry sauce and the reserved 1/2 portion of toasted pumpkin seeds. Toss well to combine. Garnish with basil and mint leaves and serve.

