Mango Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Toss the pumpkin seeds with olive oil and salt and spread on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Toast for 10 minutes until puffed up and golden.

Step 2 Add half of the toasted pumpkin seeds into a food processor along with the cilantro, basil, mint and garlic. Process until well combined and leave in the food processor.

Step 3 Meanwhile, combine the mango flesh and lemongrass in a high-speed blender, blending until smooth. Strain and discard the solids.

Step 4 Add the lemongrass-mango puree to the food processor, along with the oil, ginger, jalapeño, curry powder, honey, lime juice and salt to taste. Process until well combined.